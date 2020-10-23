First Alert Forecast: big weather changes... but not until Halloween

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday features another round of slightly above-average temperatures. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s to locally lower 80s. The average high for October 23 is 74; the record, set in 2007, is 86. Also expect sun to mix with variable clouds and the risk of a stray passing shower as light northeast breezes continue to incorporate Atlantic moisture into the Cape Fear skies.
Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend and most of next week includes more above average temperatures. Daily highs will toggle between the upper 70s and lower 80s and nightly lows will mainly be in the 60s. Rain chances will stay skimpy and function as stray, disorganized showers until a cold front approaches Friday the 30th or Saturday the 31st. Healthier odds for rain may develop then and we will monitor the trends.
Halloween and “fall back” Sunday are in-view in a ten-day forecast available to you anytime on your WECT Weather App. Or, simply check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. It is boldly annotated with the words “elevated rip current risk” for the weekend as swell from distant Hurricane Epsilon reaches area beaches - and your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the 74-degree surf! Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.