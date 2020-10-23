First Alert Forecast: big weather changes at least a week away. . .

Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend and most of next week includes more above average temperatures. Daily highs will toggle between the upper 70s and lower 80s and nightly lows will mainly be in the 60s. Rain chances will stay skimpy and function as stray for the most part, disorganized showers until a cold front approaches Friday the 30th or Saturday the 31st. There is slightly elevated risk for a few showers or a storm Sunday afternoon. Healthier odds for rain may develop then and we will monitor the trends.