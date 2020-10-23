Enrollment is complete for Moderna’s Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

“Completing enrollment of the Phase 3 COVE study is an important milestone for the clinical development of mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against COVID-19. We are indebted to all of the participants in the study,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We would also like to thank the investigators and our partners at clinical trial sites, including our partners from PPD and the NIH, as well as the dedicated Moderna team for their support in completing enrollment,”