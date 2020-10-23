Cerro Gordo man killed in Boiling Spring Lakes wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Cerro Gordo man died in a wreck Thursday in Brunswick County.
According to Boiling Spring Lakes Police Chief Greg Jordan, 44-year-old Floyd Butler was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on George II Highway (Hwy. 87).
The wreck took place just before 5 p.m. near Wildwood Dr. SE in Boiling Spring Lakes, Jordan said.
According to Jordan, Jeremy Hannel, 34, of Southport, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 87 when he went off the side of the road. He reportedly over-corrected and collided with Butler, who was traveling northbound.
Hannel was injured in the wreck and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Jordan said he was not sure of the extent of his injuries.
Jordan said the wreck is under investigation and his department will discuss with the District Attorney’s Office what, if any, charges will be filed.
