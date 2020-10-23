Annual coat drive kicks off in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Salvation Army of Cape Fear announced Friday it is seeking donations of coats to distribute to those in need throughout the region.
The annual Coats for the Coatless drive is under way and the Salvation Army is collecting coats to keep people warm during the cold weather.
“A good coat can mean the difference between staying healthy during the colder season of the year or experiencing additional complications for a sizeable segment of our population,” said Major Mark Craddock, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Cape Fear. “The Salvation Army desires to provide help to as many of our neighbors as possible to help Cape Fear families continue to remain as self-sustaining as possible. We want to help build hope in the communities we serve.”
Last year, The Salvation Army and its partners distributed over 1,500 coats.
Gently used or new coats of all sizes, weights and seasons for men, women and children can be donated at any Salvation Army location, including the Red Shield Shelter at 820 N. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington, or at any Salvation Army Family Store location.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges this year and although coats will be sanitized, they will not be professionally cleaned.
The Salvation Army asks that donated coats be as clean as possible and recommends recipients wash the coats before wearing them where possible.
Family Store Locations:
- 820 N. 2nd Street, Wilmington
- 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington
- 288 Merchant Circle, Hampstead
- 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport
