Wilmington’s annual Greek Festival will be a drive-thru event this year
By WECT Staff | October 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 12:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There will be a new twist on an annual Wilmington tradition that starts Friday.

This year’s Wilmington Greek Festival is a drive-thru only event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The timing’s off too. The festival usually happens in May, but since this year has been anything but normal - things are going to be a little different.

The festival will take place at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, located at 608 South College Road, tomorrow through Sunday, so drop on by to purchase delicious, authentic Greek cuisine.

Organizers say proceeds from the festival will benefit local charities.

Open NEXT WEEKEND!!! Stop by Saint Nicholas on Oct. 23-25 for delicious authentic Greek cuisine, and support some...

Posted by St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020

