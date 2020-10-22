TRAFFIC ALERT: CFMB off-ramp to South Front St. to close Nov. 6 for manhole install

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The southbound Front Street off-ramp of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed the weekend of November 7 while a contractor for CFPUA installs a manhole in the area.
The closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 and last until 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
The southbound lane of South Front Street will also be closed between Meares and Marstellar streets as a CFPUA contractor installs a manhole near the intersection of South Front and Marstellar.
Message boards will be placed in the area ahead of the closures to alert drivers.
Northbound traffic on South Front Street is not expected to be impacted.
Traffic coming into Wilmington via the bridge will be detoured onto South Third Street.
