Three local communities to receive DEQ grants for Hurricane Florence damage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)'s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding grants to coastal communities for damages related to Hurricane Florence.
Of the $11.5 million in grants awarded from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund for projects like beach re-nourishment, dune restoration and other restoration efforts, over $2.8 million has been approved for three local communities.
Grants will be awarded for the following local projects:
- Town of Oak Island Re-nourishment Project Phase I & II - $1,344,235.96
- Surf City Post Florence Emergency Berm Restoration Supplemental - $1,365,573.03
- Town of Holden Beach Sand Fence Installation - $106,000
“These grants will help restore our coastal areas damaged by Hurricane Florence and serve as a reminder that we must rebuild smarter and stronger to protect our coastal economy from the climate impacts of the future,” said Secretary of the N.C. DEQ Michael S. Regan.
Six criteria were used to score the grant applications, including environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, life of the project, financial resources and project efficiency.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.