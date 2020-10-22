State auditor intervenes after WECT Investigates team notices questionable CFCC policy

“James Morton, President of Cape Fear Community College, {and CFCC trustees} is {are} hereby authorized to engage in college-related travel throughout the term of his {their} service from one campus to another, to off-campus locations throughout the service area, to meetings at various locations within the state, to various in-state and out-of-state meetings and functions of the Commission on Colleges (CFCC’s primary accrediting agency), to occasional national meetings of the League for Innovation in Community Colleges, to state/regional/national meetings of the Association of Community College Trustees, to national meetings of the American Association of Community Colleges, and to other conferences and meetings that relate to specific initiatives being considered or undertaken by Cape Fear Community College.”