NHRMC to host medication drop off event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the most popular initiatives that New Hanover Regional Medical Center hosts is set to take place once again Saturday, October 24th from 10am - 2pm.
The Fall Medication Disposal Event is set to take place this weekend, this year’s event will be held differently because of Covid-19.
“We typically do it twice a year, we weren’t able to do it in April because of Covid, but masks will be required for this and social distancing.” Said Mike Melroy, PharmD with NHRMC. “The need for this really is to try and get medications out of folks medicine cabinets and off the streets.”
Because of the pandemic the event will be held in a contactless, drive-thru environment and it will be held at a smaller number of locations than in years past. All of the disposal sites will require those taking advantage of the service to wear a mask.
While the way it’s handled has changed, the bottom line hasn’t, and that’s to help people get rid of any unused and unwanted medication to keep homes safe.
“We have expanded what we’re accepting this year, so we’ll take any medications, prescription drugs, over the counter medications. We’re also taking e-cigarettes and vaping devices, the only thing with those is we ask that people remove the lithium batteries. We’re also taking syringes and needles for folks as a safe way to dispose of those as well.” Melroy said.
If people are unable to attend the event on October 24th, there are other options available year-round.
“We have some permanent drop boxes and those are located at Pender Memorial Hospital up in Pender County, also at the outpatient pharmacy at New Hanover Regional Medical Center as well as our ED North campus in Scott’s Hill.”
October 24th Disposal Locations
New Hanover County
NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington
NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington
New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington
UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington
Cape Fear Community College, Student Parking Lot #2 by Schwartz Center, 701 N. Front St., Wilmington
Pender County
Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead
Click here for permanent locations around the area.
