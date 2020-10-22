N.C. ferry system now designated as ‘Marine Highway Project’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the North Carolina Ferry System has been designated as a Marine Highway Project by the federal Maritime Administration.
The designation, a first for the state, will allow the N.C. ferry system to apply for federal funding to modernize vessels or upgrade infrastructure at its terminals.
“We are delighted to be included in the Maritime Administration’s Marine Highway Program,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “This designation will allow us to potentially acquire funding for much-needed projects throughout our system that would otherwise require state assistance.”
North Carolina’s ferry system is the second largest in the country, running 22 ferries that transport about 800,000 vehicles along its seven routes annually.
