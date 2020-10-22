First Alert Forecast: foggy mornings, warm afternoons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! Expect mixed sun and clouds across the Cape Fear Region through the end of the week. A fog patch or passing shower is an option. East breezes will supply Atlantic moisture for a muggy feel. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid nighttime temperatures in the muggy 60s.
In the tropics, Hurricane Epsilon will graze Bermuda with squalls as it chugs northward through the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and Friday. Beginning this weekend, the westerlies are likely to kick Epsilon or its gusty remnants eastward toward Europe. Swell from Epsilon will reach Cape Fear beaches and elevate the risk of rip currents through this weekend, so please use caution if you are headed for the 73-degree surf.
Your First Alert extended forecast features above-average temperatures and low-profile rain chances for at least the next week. You can catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, specifically, right here, or switch up your location of interest on your WECT Weather App. Also with the app: you can extend your forecast to a full ten days and see inklings of a cool-down by Halloween. Thanks for checking in!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.