Wilmington man gets 7 years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend up to seven years in prison after he was sentenced on Tuesday on federal drug- and firearm-related charges.
Prosecutors said Blake Greenfield, 38, was involved in the importation and distribution of about a kilogram of crack cocaine into Wilmington from July through Sept. 2019.
On September 23, 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with the Wilmington Police Department arranged a controlled delivery of 2 ounces of crack cocaine from Greenfield at a location in Wilmington.
Greenfield fled when law enforcement attempted to arrest him. He was found in possession of approximately 2 ounces of crack cocaine and more than $3,000 dollars.
Law enforcement searched his home and found additional cocaine and more than $2,500 and information for a storage unit in Louisburg, North Carolina. Investigators searched the unit and found two handguns.
Greenfield has a prior felony conviction of trafficking cocaine, prosecutors said.
