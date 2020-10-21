Two locals among AG Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award recipients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David and Rep. Carson Smith received the Dogwood Award Wednesday from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in recognition of their work in the community.
The Dogwood Awards are given annually to North Carolina individuals who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.
Stein credited David, who has served as district attorney in New Hanover and Pender counties since 2004, for his work with the opioid epidemic and victims of domestic violence.
“Ben David has been a strong partner in my work to confront the opioid epidemic, test sexual assault kits, and promote racial equity in criminal justice,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His emphasis on work to protect victims of domestic violence and to serve families of crime victims underscore the common thread of all his work: helping keep families safe.”
Since January 2019, Rep. Carson Smith has represented District 16 in the North Carolina House of Representatives and Stein praised his work bringing justice to victims of sexual assault.
“The untested sexual assault kits in local law enforcement custody around the state is one of the greatest threats to public safety in North Carolina,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Rep. Carson Smith was a strong proponent of the Survivor Act, legislation that funded testing these kits. I am proud to work alongside him to bring justice to victims of sexual assault and make North Carolina safer.”
Another 24 North Carolinians also received the award.
