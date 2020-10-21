Southport-Oak Island restaurants hope for more business during annual restaurant week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce are hosting the 3rd annual Restaurant Week.
From Oct. 19 through 25, nine restaurants in the area will be showcased to help draw in more customers. Each business offers some kind of deal or special that they don’t typically offer.
“We’re celebrating the fact that our restaurants are open and that makes it so much more important to get that word out, that the restaurants are still open," said Karen Sphar with the Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce. "There are safe ways to, to go eat in a restaurant. There are safe ways to do take-out livery there’s options for everyone to go out and enjoy our dining establishment.”
Moore Street Market in Southport is taking part in the event for the 2nd year in a row. The owner, Andrew Laing, says they’ve made big changes at the restaurant to keep employees and customers safe.
“We knew that this virus could be the us for quite a while,” said Laing. "We knew that we had to change a few things around to keep our business going.” They’ve rearranged seating to allow more space, utilized their outdoor seating more, made it easier to do online to-go orders, and placed hand sanitizer all over the restaurant.
Same goes for Shagger Jacks in Oak Island. The owner, Blake Conklin, says he’s very strict when it comes to masks; everyone must wear one to be allowed inside. Shagger Jacks has participated in restaurant week every year, but Conklin hopes this year will bring in more customers.
“It supplies a lot of good for the businesses, as well as the citizens," said Conklin.
Other businesses participating in 2020 Southport-Oak Island Restaurant Week are:
- Bella Cucina Seafood, Pasta & Pizza
- Blue Cow Grille
- Burney’s Bakery of Southport
- Dry Street Pub & Pizza
- Duffer’s Pub & Grille
- Moore Street Market
- Ports of Call Bistro
- Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill
- Shagger Jack’s of Oak Island
- Uncorked by the Sea Wine Shop
Specific menu items are available at www.sptokirestaurantweek.com
For more information contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce at (910) 457-6964 or visit their website.
