New Town Hall opens in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials have moved into their new offices in Ocean Isle Beach.
According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, the administration and planning departments as well as the police department have moved into their new Town Hall.
The new building is located at 111 Causeway Dr.
“We will have a dropbox for bill payment installed soon and we look forward to opening our new Meeting Hall to the public as soon as the pandemic has passed,” the town said in the post. “We look forward to serving you!”
