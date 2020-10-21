New Town Hall opens in Ocean Isle Beach

New Town Hall opens in Ocean Isle Beach
By WECT Staff | October 21, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 4:20 PM

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials have moved into their new offices in Ocean Isle Beach.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, the administration and planning departments as well as the police department have moved into their new Town Hall.

The new building is located at 111 Causeway Dr.

“We will have a dropbox for bill payment installed soon and we look forward to opening our new Meeting Hall to the public as soon as the pandemic has passed,” the town said in the post. “We look forward to serving you!”

It's official! On Monday 10-19-2020 the Town of Ocean Isle Beach Administration Dept., Planning Dept., and Police Dept....

Posted by Town of Ocean Isle Beach on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.