Local coffee shop invests in COVID-killing technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the times of the coronavirus pandemic, keeping a business clean is a top priority. That’s why some businesses are investing in new technology to do just that.
The Hobbyist, a coffee and beer bottle shop in Villa Heights, spent thousands of dollars in a UV zapping machine, which promises to kill 99.9% of viruses including the flu and COVID-19.
It’s similar to the machine being used by the Panthers, and other NFL teams. But Hobbyist owners say some of the technology is being sized down making it accessible for shop owners.
“We talked for the last few months if we should invest in it," said Julie Woodside who owns the Hobbyist with her husband. She says she first saw the technology used in hospitals, where she works. The same cleaning technology is typically used for large offices, schools and universities.
“We decided to go for it with the COVID numbers being higher than ever right now," she said. "We’re doing everything we can to make sure our shop is as safe as we can for everybody.”
The machines cost roughly $3,800 per unit. The owners say the price is worth it for the peace of mind.
“Making that investment, knowing that right now, we don’t know when it going to end. It’s really worth it," said Julie Woodside.
The Woodside’s say they think these will become more common place for any high traffics business...
“Knowing that if we run the machine every night when we close, the shop is totally sterilized in the evening. I think just for our staff, ourselves and customers coming in everyday. That’s really the biggest thing," she said.
