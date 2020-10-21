“It’s time for the village to come together”: Moms-N-Mourning co-founder on Wilmington violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This past weekend’s outbreak of violence with four shootings over three days has many asking what can be done, particularly to help young people involved in violence in Wilmington.
Brenda Galloway, co-founder of the non-profit support group Moms-N-Mourning believes it’s time for ‘the village’ to come together for our community’s children.
“It is sad what’s going on," she said. "It’s just senseless.”
She wants to see a curfew enforced on the city and efforts to get guns out of the hands of teenagers.
Galloway says fears are running high about retaliation shootings and many people are afraid to speak up about what they’ve seen, heard or know.
She says even some parents are afraid to confront their kids about what they may be involved in.
Galloway also believes young women are becoming more directly involved in violent activity.
“I’ve run into some girls that want to prove themselves," Galloway said. "Everybody wants to be bad. Everybody wants to be recognized. Everyone wants to be important, you know, because they think that’s the way it is.”
But she keeps the faith that the future will be better than the past.
She mentors many young people, including high school senior Saimeya Williams who is involved in a variety of youth leadership projects and roles.
Saimeya said, “I feel like everyone’s unsafe in their own community. As with the shootings that happened this weekend, people feel very unsafe to step out on their porch and sit down and have fun or walk on their own streets.”
The 100 block of 11th Street saw two of the four shootings.
A neighbor, who spoke to WECT on the condition of anonymity, said it was very scary when she first moved into the area, but in a sad way she’s gotten sort of used to it.
Her biggest fears are of becoming an innocent bystander who gets hurt and what the future holds for younger kids in the neighborhood.
“If it is gang-related, the likelihood that those kids could end up in a very similar position is super high," she said. "S that’s the most terrifying part for me is just that it’s going to continue. It’s never going to go away and it’s only going to grow.”
Meanwhile, Saimeya Williams continues volunteer work with groups like the Cape Fear Coalition. She hopes to inspire other teenagers to get involved with groups where their voices can be heard to make a meaningful difference.
Galloway wants to see policies put in place to enforce curfews in the community and to get guns out of the hands of kids.
She says it takes a village and that it’s time for the village to come together.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.