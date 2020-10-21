First Alert Forecast: mild October days sticking around

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Expect a mix of clouds and fog and sun across the Cape Fear Region for the rest of today. A stray shower or two may form as balmy easterly breezes feed Atlantic moisture into the atmosphere. Temperatures ought to spend the afternoon in the upper 70s and lower 80s which is five to ten degrees above average for latter October.