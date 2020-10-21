First Alert Forecast: looking for the next cold front

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Expect a mix of clouds and fog and sun across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. A stray shower or two may form as balmy easterly breezes feed Atlantic moisture into the atmosphere. Temperatures ought to spend the afternoon in the upper 70s and lower 80s which is five to ten degrees above average for latter October.
Most of the longer-range outlook features the status quo: occasional bouts of fog or disorganized rain, otherwise intervals of daytime sun and above-average temperatures. The next fall cold front may make a run through the Cape Fear Region on or around next Friday, October 30. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to assess and calibrate these trends.
In the tropics, Epsilon will continue to churn toward or east of Bermuda this week. Its intensity may vary between that of a strong tropical storm and a hurricane as it goes. Swell and rip currents from Epsilon are possible in the Carolinas by the weekend but no direct impacts will occur.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose - and spy the prospects of that next cold front - with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.