Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at school in NHC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Health Department identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the Lyceum Academy at New Hanover High School on Wednesday.
Effective immediately, all Lyceum Academy staff and students will transition to remote learning for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.
Group B students are expected to return to in-person learning on November 5 and Group A students will return on November 9 as a continuation of the AA/BB schedule under Plan B.
Contact tracing is being conducted by the NHC Health Department.
