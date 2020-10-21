Candidates face off on issues at Greater Wilmington Business Journal power breakfast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, those seeking local office made a pitch to voters who have not yet cast a ballot.
The Greater Wilmington Business Journal hosted an election-focused Power Breakfast, holding a “discussion” on the issues, rather than a debate.
Candidates were given equal time to speak on each topic, with a moderator and time-keeper making sure the rules were followed.
[The program begins at 16:30 into the streamed video]
The six candidates hoping to secure one of the three open spots on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed the hospital sale, as well as the economic recovery effort in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two candidates vying for the 9th district seat of the state senate, incumbent Democrat Harper Peterson and Republican Michael Lee, also faced off.
This year’s election is a rematch of the 2018 race, where Peterson defeated Lee by just a few hundred votes.
Their focus was on the state’s response to the coronavirus, along with the state of the film industry, and the ongoing fight to remove GenX and other PFAS from drinking water.
The two also had words over their many political advertisements, which in some cases have turned personal in nature.
