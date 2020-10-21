Brunswick County Schools to begin Phase 2 of redistricting

By WECT Staff | October 21, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 3:24 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools has announced a timeline for Phase 2 of its redistricting plan.

Upcoming dates (Subject to change):

  • Oct. 29: Public Information Session #1.  This will be in a virtual meeting format, available to the public, where Cropper GIS (consultants) will provide an overview of the objectives, process, and timeline of the Phase 2 Redistricting Study. The meeting will also be recorded for viewing at a later time. Virtual Meeting Time: 6 p.m.  Click here for the Zoom link that will be active on Oct. 29.
  • Dec. 1: Public Information Session #2.  This will be in a virtual meeting format, available to the public, where consultant Cropper GIS will present DRAFT Realignment Options to the community for comment/feedback.
  • Jan. 5, 2021: Extended public comment session at the Board of Education meeting.
  • Feb. 2, 2021: Public Information Session #3.  This will be in a virtual meeting format, available to the public, where consultant Cropper GIS will present DRAFT Redistricting Options to the community for comment/feedback.
  • March 2, 2021: Extended public comment session at Board of Education meeting.
  • March 23, 2021: School board presentation of final DRAFT redistricting options at the Operations Committee Meeting.
  • To Be Determined: Vote on redistricting option for Phase 2.

More information on redistricting for Brunswick County Schools can be found here.

