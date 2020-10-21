Brunswick County Schools to begin Phase 2 of redistricting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools has announced a timeline for Phase 2 of its redistricting plan.
Upcoming dates (Subject to change):
- Oct. 29: Public Information Session #1. This will be in a virtual meeting format, available to the public, where Cropper GIS (consultants) will provide an overview of the objectives, process, and timeline of the Phase 2 Redistricting Study. The meeting will also be recorded for viewing at a later time. Virtual Meeting Time: 6 p.m. Click here for the Zoom link that will be active on Oct. 29.
- Dec. 1: Public Information Session #2. This will be in a virtual meeting format, available to the public, where consultant Cropper GIS will present DRAFT Realignment Options to the community for comment/feedback.
- Jan. 5, 2021: Extended public comment session at the Board of Education meeting.
- Feb. 2, 2021: Public Information Session #3. This will be in a virtual meeting format, available to the public, where consultant Cropper GIS will present DRAFT Redistricting Options to the community for comment/feedback.
- March 2, 2021: Extended public comment session at Board of Education meeting.
- March 23, 2021: School board presentation of final DRAFT redistricting options at the Operations Committee Meeting.
- To Be Determined: Vote on redistricting option for Phase 2.
