Body of missing hiker found in North Carolina, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - The body of missing hiker Chad Seger has been found in the Pisgah National Forest, according to Allison Richmond with Haywood County Emergency Management.
Search teams found Seger’s body at approximately 3 p.m. in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb Trail in the Shining Rock Wilderness area, Richmond said. Seger was last seen on Oct. 12.
Richmond said it is too early to determine his cause of death.
According to Richmond, Seger’s family would like to thank everyone who helped with the search efforts.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.