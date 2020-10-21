Another member of drug trafficking ring gets federal prison sentence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to federal prison for his involvement in a major drug trafficking network that was dismantled in New Hanover County last year.
Nathaniel McFarland, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison on federal methamphetamine- and cocaine-related charges.
Prosecutors said McFarland was involved in the importation and distribution of meth into Wilmington between July and August of 2019.
On August 6, 2019, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives received information that McFarland was in the process of obtaining narcotics from a residence on Ovalberry Court in New Hanover County.
Detectives followed the car and performed a traffic stop on an automobile being driven by McFarland in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Gordon Road.
McFarland had provided a female passenger 78 grams of pure methamphetamine as the police were approaching and a quantity of cocaine was found in the car.
The investigation uncovered the source of the methamphetamine was a woman from Greensboro identified as Sally Newland.
Last week, Newland was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking a kilogram of meth into the New Hanover County area.
McFarland and Newland were among seven people arrested in connection with the drug trafficking organization during a three-month investigation by the sheriff’s office.
