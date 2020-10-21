Annual Forest Hills Elementary community food drive happening today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Forest Hills Global Elementary School is hosting a food drive and asking residents to bring at least one canned good or other non-perishable item to donate from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday in recognition of World Food Day.
“In New Hanover County, one out of every five people live with food insecurity. This translates to 12,300 children under age 18 who don’t have access to nutritious foods to keep them healthy. To address this need, Forest Hills Global Elementary recognizes and honors World Food Day by participating in an annual food drive to help fight hunger in the Wilmington region,” according to New Hanover County Schools.
The food drive at the school is taking place all week, however, the community drive is taking place today in the Forest Hills Parking lot.
“The school is asking the community to bring by at least one canned good or non-perishable food item to help fight hunger in the community. Forest Hills Global will be taking the donated food to local food bank Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. Requested items include boxes of cereal, mac and cheese, cans of vegetables, and canned fruit,” according to New Hanover County Schools.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.