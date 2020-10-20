Wilmington has 3 weeks left to appeal court decision nullifying short-term rental restrictions

“The order from the Judge in September only addressed the issue of whether the city’s ordinance was preempted by state law. The Judge issued a final order on Thursday, October 15, 2020, which incorporated all of the claims in the case, including the dismissal of all of the constitutional claims against the city that he ruled on in February of this year. As a result of the Judge’s new order, the city has an additional 30 days to file an appeal,” according to a statement from the city’s legal department.