Wilmington City Council approves changes to land development code for mixed use projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council approved changes to the land development code for commercial district mixed use (CDMU) zoning at its meeting Tuesday.
The change will require developers to have at least 20 percent of a project in that district designated for commercial use…with some exceptions.
It also mandates standards for open space and parking depending on the density of the project.
The changes also include no cap on the density of residential space, so long as ten percent of the units are designated for workforce housing.
The original CMDU was created in 2002 to encourage more mixed-use developments and create more offices and living spaces within commercial districts to promote a higher quality of life, especially in urban areas.
In recent years, population growth in the area led to a property boom and developers were including more residential units because of the lack of space requirements.
