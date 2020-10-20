Southport man gets 5-year prison sentence on federal drug charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport man will spend five years in prison after he was sentenced Tuesday on federal drug charges.
According to court documents, Terrance Leon Washington, 36, entered guilty pleas on Aug. 7, 2018 to six counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack), one count of distribution of cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Federal prosecutors said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in early 2017 that Washington was selling controlled substances out of his home in Southport.
On Feb. 2, 2017, investigators stopped a car that left Washington’s home and found cocaine inside the vehicle.
After obtaining a search warrant, detectives raided Washington’s home and seized 15.02 grams of cocaine, 3.87 grams of cocaine base (crack), marijuana, plastic bags, digital scales, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 7.62 assault rifle with a 30-round clip, a .40 caliber handgun, and ammunition of various calibers.
A few months later, the sheriff’s office learned Washington was again selling drugs.
Investigators used a confidential informant to make controlled purchases from Washington on seven different occasions from June 22, 2017 to Dec. 15, 2017.
On Aug. 26, 2017, investigators conducted a traffic stop of Washington, and found he had a white substance around and inside his mouth. He admitted to ingesting crack prior to the stop. Prosecutors said the tactic “is often used to prevent investigators from finding the drugs.”
On Dec. 15, 2017, a second search warrant was executed at Washington’s home where 9.4 grams of cocaine base (crack), 3.8 grams of cocaine, marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and digital scales were seized.
