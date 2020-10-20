New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office introduces K9 Mara

“When we bring in victims of assault, it could be young victims, any type of victim, we can use Mara to maybe help with their attention help relieve some of the stress of the situation. We’ve seen that with other dogs such as Potter in the DA’s office and across the country are seeing that trend of using dogs to help the victim calm down a little bit. Something we as humans can’t do, just because dogs are unconditional love,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer.