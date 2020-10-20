New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office introduces K9 Mara

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new addition to the force today, who’s all about a good belly rub!
K9 Mara’s job will be to comfort victims, but in the short time she’s been with the sheriff’s office she’s also done a lot to comfort the men and women in the detective division.
“When we bring in victims of assault, it could be young victims, any type of victim, we can use Mara to maybe help with their attention help relieve some of the stress of the situation. We’ve seen that with other dogs such as Potter in the DA’s office and across the country are seeing that trend of using dogs to help the victim calm down a little bit. Something we as humans can’t do, just because dogs are unconditional love,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer.
She’s a Plott Hound that Canines for Service rescued from Brunswick County. Mara was badly emaciated when they got her, but she’s a lot better now!
The group usually places dogs with veterans who need service animals, but she had a lot of energy and they quickly realized she would be a perfect fit to give people at the sheriff’s office some love.
Mara is a new name the dog got when she was rescued. “Mara” has a special meaning too; It implies strength and overcoming suffering.
