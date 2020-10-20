Senate, county commissioner candidates to take part in Power Breakfast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the state senate and the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will take part in Wednesday’s Power Breakfast, hosted by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.
The six county commissioner candidates - incumbent Jonathan Barfield, Leslie Cohen, Deb Hays, Kyle Horton, Bill Rivenbark and former commissioner Skip Watkins - will participate in a 40-minute discussion.
The six candidates are running for three open spots on the board.
This will be followed by a 40-minute forum featuring state senate candidates Harper Peterson and Michael Lee.
You can watch the Power Breakfast live starting at 8 a.m. on the Greater Wilmington Business Journal or WECT News Facebook pages.
