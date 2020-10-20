Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband campaigns in Port City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The husband of Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris made two campaign stops in North Carolina Tuesday on behalf of his wife and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Doug Emhoff stopped first in Wilmington at Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium—a fitting location given Emhoff’s experience as a baseball player when he was young.
“Number 44,” he said upon arrival, while swinging a wooden baseball bat emblazoned with “Biden-Harris."
Emhoff said he was there to draw contrast between the administration of President Donald Trump, and what a Biden-Harris White House would have.
“This administration has failed on Coronavirus. They failed on the economy. They failed on health care, they failed on climate. And we can’t trust them to fix it. We can’t trust them to fix a problem that they themselves have created and in fact made worse,” Emhoff said in an interview with WECT after his remarks.
Emhoff was joined by several Southeastern North Carolina Democrats, including Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, State Senator Harper Peterson and State House Representative Deb Butler.
Candidate for County Commission Kyle Horton was also in attendance.
In addition to comments on major policy issues, Emhoff said the campaign is trying to promote the democratic process itself—particularly early voting.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2 million voters had cast a ballot in North Carolina through absentee by mail or early voting.
“People are getting the message,” he said. “Two million people have already voted here, which is incredible. And we’re seeing those kinds of early voting numbers all over the country. No matter who you vote for, you need to vote; your vote is your voice. It is so important to do. So we want people to register, vote early, and exercise your right to vote.”
