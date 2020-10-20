Pender County Schools approves Plan A for K-5 students

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County School Board voted 3-1 to approve Plan A for K-5 students at a meeting Tuesday afternoon; chairman Ken Smith cast the dissenting vote .
The planned start date for Plan A in Pender County is November 9.
Plan A, recently approved by Governor Roy Cooper on September 17, is the option where K-5 students can return to school full-time.
Earlier in October, 70 percent of teachers said in a survey that they were not comfortable with going back to school for full-time, in-person instruction under Plan A.
In a recent survey, 1126 families responded and more than 60 percent said they would not be returning to in-person learning for the revised Plan B.
At the last meeting on October 13, board members voted against Plan A and decided to transition to a revised Plan B (AA/BB) option beginning November 2. This will mean a 13 percent daily increase in students attending in-person instruction.
