NHC Health Department votes on amended tobacco use proposal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services (NHC HHS) Board voted Tuesday to approve the revised drafted rule to ban smoking and e-cigarette use in public spaces throughout the county.
The NHC HHS Board back-tracked on the initial county-wide smoking ban that was approved unanimously on August 18 by amending the rule to allow smoking and vaping on public sidewalks owned by the County, Town or City and private sidewalks accessible and open to the general public.
The revision came following a review of public comments and included language that clarified enforcement by municipalities. Another public comment period followed the amendment.
The Board of Commissioners must now vote on the rule for it to become effective in the county.
