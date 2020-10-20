WILMINGTON, N.C. (CFW) - If you’ve always wanted to build something on your own, but weren’t sure where to start, try this step-by-step of how to build a birdhouse.
Greg Miller, founder of the Brunswick Forest Woodworking Club gave us a tutorial of how to build a bluebird birdhouse.
What you’ll need:
– 5 ft. piece of board that is 3/4 in. thick and 5 1/2 in. wide.– Use either pine or cedar wood– table saw– tape measure– screws and nails
Directions:
1. Cut all your pieces first. The dimensions of the pieces are:
- Back – 14 in. x 5 1/2 in.
- Both sides – 9 in. x 5 1/2 in.
- Roof – 7 in. x 5 1/2 in.
- Bottom – 4 1/2 in. x 4 3/4 in.
- Front – 9 in. x 4 in.
2. Make the hole in the front for the bird to enter the birdhouse.
- Dimensions of the hole are 1 3/4 in. x 1 1/2 in.
3. Assemble the birdhouse using clamps or an assistant to help you hold the pieces together.
- Pre-drill your holes and then insert your screws.
- Make sure the front piece is about 1/4 in. down from the top so you are able to lift the front to take out the old bird nest when necessary.
4. When securing the front, make sure to pre-drill your holes and use nails instead of screws so you can easily open and close the door.
5. Mount to a tree or pole.
