First Alert Forecast: warm and mainly dry locally with foggy mornings possible this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for today features intervals of sun and clouds and afternoon highs above normal once again, climbing into the lower 80s. Nighttime temperatures mainly in the 60s. For perspective, average temperatures for late October are in the middle to lower 70s during the day and lower 50s at night.
The risk for rain will remain low, near 10-20%, through the end of the week as offshore moisture brings may usher in a passing shower or storm. Be alert the next few mornings for patchy or dense fog as you head off to work or school. Visibility will be greatly reduced at times, so budgeting some extra time before you head out the door will serve you well.
On the tropical weather front: Tropical Storm Epsilon meanders southeast of Bermuda. This storm has a chance to intensify into a hurricane as steering winds guide it northwestward in the coming days. Epsilon will bring a chance of rain and wind to Bermuda by the end of the week; the storm is not likely to be much more than a rip current generator for the United States. We will monitor it closely, nevertheless.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington includes slightly above-average temperatures and mostly modest rain chances. Catch it right here! Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.