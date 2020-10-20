COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Climb-N-Crawl Caterpillar wanted for K-2 students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many of Martha Cotton’s students aren’t old enough to climb yet, but they can crawl. Her older students at Williams Township School in Whiteville can do both so the K-2 teacher is asking for aClimb-N-Crawl Caterpillar through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“This crawl and climb caterpillar will be so much fun for my babies,” Cotton says on her Donors Choose page. “This piece of equipment will help them learn to play together and also to take turns. Our children always love to play outside but we don’t have a lot of playground equipment. I know they will love to have something, even the older children, to climb on. This will also help with their gross motor skills.”
Ms. Cotton needs $613 to purchase the equipment. If her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will buy the Climb-N-Crawl Caterpillar and deliver it to the school.
Time is running out. Ms. Cotton’s Donors Choose project expires October 22.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Cotton’s project, click here.
