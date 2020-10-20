Bladenboro Middle to close for in-person learning starting today due to COVID-19 concerns

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro Middle School will close for in-person learning starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to Bladen County Schools.
“Due to the number of COVID-19 close contact exposure cases and an individual identified as COVID-19 positive in Bladenboro Middle School, the superintendent is recommending that the school close for in-person learning,” the school system stated in a news release.
Students and staff are not to report to the school.
“Any time that a school is unable to operate with a full staff, it can greatly impact its ability to safely and effectively teach students,” the news release states. "To ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, Bladenboro Middle School will be closed for a minimum of two weeks, and children and staff should stay home.
“During this time, students and teachers will transition to remote-only teaching and learning until further notice. Your child’s teacher will be in touch with you regarding class assignments. Please make sure that your child checks their student email account for further information from their teacher.”
Last week, Bladen County Schools announced that East Arcadia School and Dublin Elementary School would close for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.