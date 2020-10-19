UNCW to test warning siren system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Alert system will be tested Wednesday, October 21 at noon as part of a routine maintenance schedule outlined by campus environmental health and safety.
The sirens and other emergency communication tools are tested periodically and no action from the community is necessary during the test. The siren system is an outdoor alert tool so people who are outdoors or within the vicinity of campus buildings will hear the siren activate.
Multiple components of the UNCW Alert system will be tested, including:
- The UNCW outdoor siren warning system
- Text notification
- Telephone notification
- Social media posts
- UNCW Emergency Information Website
- Alertus Beacons located at the CREST campus
If severe weather is forecast in or around New Hanover County on the day of the scheduled test, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at noon and the campus community will be notified of the updated schedule.
