UNCW quietly announces interim women’s basketball head coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The status of Karen Barefoot, the head coach of UNCW women’s basketball, with the university is murky as the team gears up for the start of the upcoming college basketball season.
In an email Monday morning announcing the team’s Virtual Media Day, UNCW quietly added that Tina Martin will be the team’s interim head coach during the annual media event. Martin joined Barefoot’s staff as an assistant coach in 2017.
The email failed to mention Barefoot and when asked about her status with the university, a UNCW spokesperson said the matter is a “personnel issue” and declined to comment further.
Barefoot, 48, who has helmed the women’s team for three years, compiling a 40-51 record overall, is still listed on UNCW’s site as the head coach of the women’s basketball team.
