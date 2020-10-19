New hospital planned for New Hanover County

“NHRMC will demonstrate that it has experienced significant growth in demand for acute care services and is exceeding capacity levels as recognized by the 2020 [State Medical Facilities Plan].... As will be discussed herein, NHRMC proposes to shift low-acuity patient volume from its busy main campus to the proposed new campus, NHRMC – Scotts Hill. The new hospital will be a right-sized, community hospital designed to be more accessible for elderly and rural patients who may find the vast, sprawling NHRMC main campus, in congested downtown Wilmington, to be intimidating and overwhelming. Further, the proposed project will improve geographic access to care for residents of northern New Hanover County who currently must travel into the heart of Wilmington to the NHRMC main campus for care,” the applications states.