New Hanover County lists wait times for early voting locations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Elections can show voters how long they will have to wait to cast their ballot at any of the nine One-Stop early voting locations across the county.
The interactive tool allows voters to click on any of the sites, see the current estimated wait time, and also provides the hours the location is open. CLICK HERE to visit the page on the NHC Board of Elections website. The website also provides a running total of the number of votes cast at each location.
Here is a list of the One-Stop early voting locations in New Hanover County, which will be open until Saturday, October 31:
- New Hanover County Board of Elections: 230 Government Center Dr., Suite 34, Wilmington, NC 28403
- Cape Fear Community College North Campus - McKeithan Center: 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429
- Carolina Beach Community Center: 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- NHC Senior Resource Center - Multipurpose Room: 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Northeast Regional Library - David E. Paynter Room: 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Wilma W. Daniels Art Gallery at CFCC: 200 Hanover Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Moose Lodge: 4610 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Pine Valley Library: 3802 S College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412
- New Hanover County Arboretum: 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington 28403
Dates & Times:
- Mondays thru Fridays (October 15 - October 30): 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturdays (October 17 and 24): NOON - 5:00 p.m.
- Sundays (October 18 and 25): NOON - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Brunswick County Board of Elections provides a map showing the early voting locations in the county, with a list of the dates and hours they are open for voting. you can CLICK HERE to be taken to that page on the Brunswick County BOE site.
