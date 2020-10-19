Man dies after falling from second-story deck at his Surf City home, police say

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a man died after he fell from the second story of his home in Surf City early Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Surf City Police Department, the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Shore Drive.
A nearby witness, who was unloading his vehicle, saw Michael Coker, 40, of Surf City, collapse through and fall from the second-story deck at the home.
When police arrived, they found Coker unresponsive.
First aid was given but he later died, the news release stated.
Police officials say the investigation is on-going.
