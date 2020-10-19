Kure Beach looks to lower speed limit on Fort Fisher Boulevard

“The 85th percentile speed is the speed at or below which 85 percent of the sampled vehicles travel. The majority of drivers operate their vehicles at a speed that is comfortable without strict enforcement, regardless of the signage. Typically, the 85th percentile speed is used to determine the speed limit. This helps to avoid posting speed limits that are artificially low, which can become difficult to enforce,” according to a letter sent to the Town of Kure Beach from the NCDOT.