Kure Beach approves lower speed limit on Fort Fisher Boulevard

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach Town Council approved a speed limit change on Fort Fisher Boulevard, from Alabama Avenue to N Avenue, at its meeting on Monday night.
Town leaders approved the resolution that will drop the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph.
The resolution will now be sent to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to approve the changes.
Council also discussed garbage at rental properties throughout the town, which they described as an ongoing issue.
“If you have people that put out piles of garbage on Saturday and it doesn’t get collected until Monday, there’s a possibility for the weather, there’s a possibility of putting garbage in the street,” says Kure Beach mayor Craig Bloszinsky. “It’s in the right of way. It doesn’t look good. And frankly, the citizens don’t like it. And, neither do I, personally.”
Council will talk about the garbage issue at the town’s next emergency meeting this Thursday, Oct 22.
