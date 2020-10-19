First Alert Forecast: warm and mainly dry locally, Epsilon forms in the Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for tonight features partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling back into the mild 60s. Afternoon highs for the next few days will remain above normal, climbing into the lower 80s amid nighttime temperatures mainly in the 60s. The risk for a shower or storm will remain low, near 10-20%, through the end of the week.
On the tropical weather front: new Tropical Storm meanders southeast of Bermuda this Monday. Epsilon has a chance to intensify into a hurricane as steering winds guide it northwestward in the coming days. Epsilon will bring a chance of rain and wind to Bermuda by the end of the week; the storm is not likely to be much more than a rip current generator for the United States. We will monitor it closely nevertheless.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington includes slightly above-average temperatures and mostly modest rain chances.
