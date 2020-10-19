First Alert Forecast: not too hot and certainly not too cold

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! If you like temperate weather, you will love your Monday forecast. Temperatures will have grown from the 50s and 60s first thing to afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. These ranges are just slightly above average for the Cape Fear Region for mid-October. Also: enjoy sun and clouds, light northeast breezes, and continued low humidity levels.
On the tropical weather front: a low pressure system between Bermuda and the northern Caribbean islands shows signs of organization this Monday. Should a tropical storm form from this feature, it would get the name Epsilon. Steering winds would likely prevent it from backing into the United States in the next few days, but we will monitor it closely nevertheless.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington includes slightly above-average temperatures and mostly modest rain chances. Catch it right here! Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
