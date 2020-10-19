City leaders concerned after Wilmington sees 4 shootings in 4 days

“As a father of young people who are the same age as some of these victims, I can tell you that my heart breaks for any family who receives that call and I promise we’re going to do everything we can in the criminal justice system to see the justice is done. But the only way that we can plea these cases is if we have witnesses to come forward and tell us what happened. We know that there are people out there who can help and we’re encouraging them to do the right thing and come forward,” said Ben David.