Chef Vivian Howard promises to change the way you cook with ‘This Will Make It Taste Good’

“I just finished writing it when the pandemic hit and because the flavor heroes are so important in my kitchen and these are things I turn to to make dinner, I was like, ‘I so wish this book were out in the world right now because this is a perfect time to use it’ and so I decided to start making some of the flavor heroes and ship them in quarantine kits and that is how we stayed afloat for most of this time and so it’s been a gift in some ways.”