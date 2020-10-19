Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen last seen in Southport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a teen who was last seen around midnight Saturday night in Southport.
Harley Nicole Padgett is 16 years old and 5′ 3″ tall, she has light brown colored hair.
“[She was] Last seen around midnight last night at residence on 9th St., SE in Southport wearing a gray t-shirt with black pants and black/white vans. Also has blue bands around her braces. Anyone with information should contact Det. Stanley at 910- 274-6367 or call 911,” according to a Facebook post from the department.
